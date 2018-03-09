eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "eHealth Marketby Product (EHR, PACS & VNA, RIS, LIS, CVIS, Telehealth, eRx, HIE, Patient Portal, Medical Apps), Services (Remote Patient Monitoring, Diagnostic Services) End User (Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Payers, Pharmacy) - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to reach USD 132.35 Billion by 2023 from USD 47.60 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 22.7%.

Browse 192 Tables and47 Figures spread through 263 Pages and in-depth TOC on"eHealth Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/ehealth-market-11513143.html

Factors driving market growth include the regulatory mandates and government initiatives for the implementation of eHealth solutions; growing mHealth, telehealth, and remote patient monitoring markets; and increasing need to curtail the escalating healthcare costs. In addition, the emerging market in China, India, and Australia; rising shift towards patient-centric healthcare delivery; and growing use of eHealth solutions in outpatient care facilities are further increasing the demand for eHealth solutions and services

By productsand services, the eHealth solutions segment dominated the eHealth Market in 2017

On the basis of products and services, the eHealth Market is segmented into eHealth solutions and eHealth services. In 2017, the eHealth solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the eHealth Market. The eHealth solutions segment will continue to dominate the eHealth Market, mainly due to the high demand of eHealth solutions due to the benefit of improved patient safety and patient care, stringent regulations, increasing government initiatives supporting the growth of these solutions, and the need to improve the efficiency of healthcare services by reducing medical errors.

By end user, healthcare consumers are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on end user, the global eHealth Market is segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, healthcare consumers, pharmacies, and other end users. Healthcare consumers are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this end-user segment can be attributed to the factors such as the increasing number of people requiring remote patient monitoring, rising demand for personalized care, and high penetration of digital technologies in the healthcare industry.

North America dominated the market in 2017

In 2017, North America dominated the global eHealth Market. The large share of this regional segment can be attributed to the region's favorable regulatory scenario, the high adoption of eHealth solutions to curtail soaring healthcare costs, regulatory requirements regarding patient safety, and the presence of a large number of healthcare IT companies.

The key players in the eHealth Market are GE Healthcare (US), Cerner (US), McKesson (US), Allscripts (US), Philips (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), athenahealth (US), Epic Systems (US), IBM (US), Optum (US), Medtronic (Ireland), and Cisco (US).

