The latest market research report by Technavio on the global wearable sensors marketpredicts a CAGR of more than 32% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180309005294/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global wearable sensors market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global wearable sensors market by application (wristwear, headwear, and eyewear) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global wearable sensors market, according to Technavio hardware and semiconductor researchers:

High demand for wearable lifestyle devices: a major market driver

Increasing number of smart wearable products: emerging market trend

APAC accounted for more than 45% of the global wearable sensors market in 2017

In 2017, the wristwear segment held the largest share in the market

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

High demand for wearable lifestyle devices: a major market driver

The high demand for wearable lifestyle devices is one of the major factors driving the global wearable sensors market. Consumers use smartwatches, smart bands, and smart rings to monitor daily fitness and health, to track activities, listen to music, watch virtual/3D videos, play virtual games, and access social networking websites. The augmented health awareness among individuals is reflected in the rapid increase in the demand for hygienic and nutritious food, gym memberships, diet programs, and use of mobile health applications. The surge in the rates of obesity and related health conditions such as diabetes, joint problems, high blood pressure, cancer, high cholesterol, gallbladder problems, breathing difficulties, and coronary artery diseases have fueled the need for a healthy lifestyle.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on sensors, "Individuals have been using several connected wearable health and fitness devices such as fitness bands and sports equipment to monitor their health and reduce the risk of diseases. The popularity of wearable devices is the highest among the younger population. Wearable device providers across the world have increased their investments in R&D for the development of innovative products to improve the market revenue and remain competitive in the market."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Increasing number of smart wearable products: emerging market trend

Wearables are the next big thing among tech enthusiasts. This has led to the proliferation of smart wearables. This ranges from technology that is worn on the wrist to fabrics and textiles that are printed with the technology. The increasing importance that is being given to health and fitness has driven the need for wearables, which is creating a highly attractive market. Major technology, fashion, and sports companies are concentrating on health and fitness needs and developing an extensive range of smart wearables. Some companies have formed a strategic partnership to support and promote the development of wearable device technology.

Global market opportunities

The APAC region accounted for more than 45% of the global wearable sensors market in 2017, and the market share of this region is expected to increase substantially by 2022. The presence of many wearable manufacturers in the region is expected to drive the demand for wearable sensors in this region during the forecast period. APAC was followed by the Americas and EMEA. The market share of these two regions is expected to decrease slightly during the forecast period.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Celebrate Earth Day and clean energy with Technavio. Get 30% discounton all Energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March 18th March. OR Get 20% off on all Media and Entertainment Services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180309005294/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com