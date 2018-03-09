February rooftop solar installations exceeded 115 MW, well above the less-than 80 MW installed in the same month 2017 - itself a record-breaking solar year in Australia. Green Energy Markets' latest STC figures reveal the "extraordinary" installation rates. Rooftop solar installation rates show no signs of letting up in Australia. The capacity of rooftop system installed, measured by Small-scale Technology Certificate (STC) creation and tracked by Green Energy Markets (GEM), shows that February went close to topping November 2017 - the previous record-setting month for new rooftop solar capacity. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...