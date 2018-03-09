

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar was trading higher against its most major rivals in the European session on Friday, following a data showing an acceleration in U.S. job growth in February.



Data from the Labor Department showed that non-farm payroll employment surged up by 313,000 jobs in February after jumping by an upwardly revised 239,000 jobs in January.



Economists had expected employment to climb by 200,000 jobs.



Despite the stronger than expected job growth, the unemployment rate held at 4.1 percent in February. The unemployment rate had been expected to dip to 4.0 percent.



The currency was also underpinned by easing geopolitical concerns amid news President Donald Trump has agreed to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.



In a post on Twitter, Trump said, 'Kim Jong Un talked about denuclearization with the South Korean Representatives, not just a freeze. Also, no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time.'



'Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached,' he added. 'Meeting being planned!'



The currency traded mixed against its major rivals in the Asian session. While it rose against the franc and the yen, it held steady against the pound and the euro.



The greenback recovered to 0.9526 against the Swiss franc, from a low of 0.9495 hit at 4:30 am ET. The currency is thus short of few pips to pierce a 1-1/2-month high of 0.9534 set at 8:30 pm ET. The next possible resistance for the greenback is seen around the 0.97 mark.



After a brief pause, the greenback climbed to 107.05 against the yen, its strongest since March 1. The greenback is seen finding resistance around the 109.00 level.



The Bank of Japan kept its monetary stimulus unchanged, as widely expected.



Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and his board members decided by an 8-1 majority vote to hold its target of raising the amount of outstanding JGB holdings at an annual pace of about JPY 80 trillion.



The greenback climbed to a 4-day high of 1.2273 against the euro, compared to 1.2311 hit late New York Thursday. On the upside, 1.20 is seen as the next resistance level for the greenback.



Figures from Destatis showed that Germany's industrial production dropped unexpectedly in January.



Industrial output fell 0.1 percent month-on-month in January, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.7 percent. Nonetheless, the pace of decline was slower than the revised 0.5 percent fall logged in December.



On the flip side, the greenback weakened to 1.3859 against the pound, after advancing to 1.3788 at 8:30 pm ET. The greenback is poised to find support around the 1.43 level.



Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that the UK visible trade deficit increased in January as the pace of growth in imports exceeded exports growth.



The visible trade gap widened to GBP 12.32 billion in January from GBP 11.77 billion in the previous month. The shortfall was seen at GBP 11.9 billion.



The greenback reversed from an early high of 0.7776 against the aussie, falling to 0.7822. Against the kiwi, the greenback was trading lower at 0.7279. The next support levels for the greenback are likely seen around 0.79 against the aussie and 0.74 against the kiwi.



The greenback dropped to a weekly low of 1.2822 against the loonie, reversing from an early high of 1.2909. Next key support for the greenback is likely seen around the 1.26 region.



U.S. final wholesale inventories for January are due shortly.



