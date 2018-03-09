Teladoc Stock Riding High on Strong Market GrowthToday's stock represents a very good example of our preferred strategy of investing in growth stocks. Businesses that make use of the growing digital connectivity and deliver innovative solutions that disrupt a particular industry shall be the ones with the potential to deliver triple-digit gains to investors in the coming years.One such example is Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC), which is a telehealth company that uses telephone- and video-conferencing technology to provide on-demand remote medical care with the help of mobile devices, the Internet, phone, and video. It is a convenient and.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...