London Nusantara Plantations PLC - Result of AGM and Proposals Update

LONDON NUSANTARA PLANTATIONS PLC

("London Nusantara' or the "Company')

9 March 2018

Result of Annual General Meeting and Proposals Update

London Nusantara is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today at Level 23, Nu Tower 2,Jalan Tun Sambanthan,Kuala Lumpur Sentral, 50470 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, all resolutions proposed were duly passed by shareholders.

The Company has therefore, inter alia:

Approved the adoption of the Investment Strategy;

Approved the placing by the Company to raise £300,000 through the issue of 300,000,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of 0.1 pence per share;

Approved the change of name to Panther Metals Plc;

The Proposed Directors will be appointed to the Board The change of name will become effective once the Isle of Man Companies Registry has issued a change of name certificate which is expected to take place in due course. A further announcement will be made when the name change has become effective. Following approval of all the Resolutions, Manichelvam Subramaniam's Board role has changed from Chief Executive Officer, to that of Non-Executive Director. Directors number of Ordinary Shares as a percentage of the Enlarged Issued Share Capital on completion of the placing:

Directors Ordinary Shares % of Enlarged Issued Share Capital Manchelvam Subramaniam 25,220,003 5.25 Simon Rothschild Nil Nil Mitchell Smith Nil Nil Nicholas O'Reilly Nil Nil Darren Hazelwood 50,000,000 10.41

Following the issue of the 300,000,000 Placing Shares, the Company has480,458,336 Ordinary Shares of no par value in issue, which also represents the total number of voting rights in the Company. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The definitions used in this announcement have the same meaning as they have in the circular.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:



The Company

LONDON NUSANTARA PLANTATIONS PLC

Manichelvam Subramaniam, Non-Executive Director

Simon Rothschild, Non-executive Director





+ 60 3 7865 3987

+44 7703 167 065 NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser

PETERHOUSE CORPORATE FINANCE LIMITED

Mark Anwyl

Guy Miller 020 7469 0930