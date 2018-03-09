sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

22,16 Euro		+0,02
+0,09 %
WKN: A0MQ8X ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47 Ticker-Symbol: KYC 
Aktie:
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
MONDI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MONDI PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,179
22,75
20:26
22,35
22,55
20:26
09.03.2018 | 16:16
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Mondi Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number: 1967/013038/06)

JSE share code: MND ISIN: ZAE000156550

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

LSE share code: MNDI

As part of the dual listed company structure, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc notify both the JSE Limited and the London Stock Exchange of those interests (and changes to those interests) of directors of both entities, the respective company secretaries and persons discharging managerial responsibilities across the Group and, in certain instances, the directors of major subsidiaries of Mondi Limited in the securities of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc which are required to be disclosed under the Listings Requirements of the JSE and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority.

In accordance with Rules 3.63-3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules we advise of the following:

9 March 2018

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI LIMITED ORDINARY SHARES OF NO PAR VALUE AND MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH

On 8 March 2018, a grant of conditional awards became unconditional and acquisitions and sales of shares took place as a result of the vesting of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan and Long Term Incentive Plan awards.

For the purposes of the JSE Listings Requirements, clearance was obtained prior to the below dealings in securities and the total value of each transaction is summarised below:

NamePositionAwardTotal number of shares awardedTotal number of shares vestingTotal value of shares vesting
Andrew KingDirectorMondi Limited Bonus Share Plan
6,543
6,543		ZAR 2,142,701.64
Andrew KingDirectorMondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan
17,985
13,040		ZAR 4,270,339.20
Vivien McMenaminPDMRMondi Limited Bonus Share Plan
4,177
4,177		ZAR 1,367,883.96
Vivien McMenaminPDMRMondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan
3,471
2,517		ZAR 824,267.16
Philip LaubscherCompany Secretary, Mondi LimitedMondi Limited Bonus Share Plan
3,650
3,650		ZAR 1,195,302.00
Philip LaubscherCompany Secretary, Mondi LimitedMondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan
8,495
6,159		ZAR 2,016,949.32
Peter OswaldDirectorMondi plc Bonus Share Plan
27,029
27,029		GBP 535,541.79
Peter OswaldDirectorMondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
75,910
55,035
GBP 1,090,441.48
Andrew KingDirectorMondi plc Bonus Share Plan
15,164
15,164		GBP 300,453.43
Andrew KingDirectorMondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
41,685
30,222		GBP 598,806.62
John LindahlPDMRMondi plc Bonus Share Plan
13,428
13,428		GBP 266,057.02
John LindahlPDMRMondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
29,504
21,391		GBP 423,832.72
Peter OrisichPDMRMondi plc Bonus Share Plan
8,010
8,010		GBP 158,706.94
Peter OrisichPDMRMondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
19,061
13,820		GBP 273,823.95
Clemens WilleePDMRMondi plc Bonus Share Plan
9,420
9,420		GBP 186,644.11
Clemens WilleePDMRMondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
20,278
14,702		GBP 291,299.55

There follow notification forms for each of the above directors/PDMRs of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc. In addition, in order to satisfy the Listings Requirements of the JSE, notification forms for the Company Secretary of Mondi Limited are also included.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
a)NameAndrew King
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup CFO
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi Limited
b)LEIN/A
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of no par value



ZAE000156550
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi Limited Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil6,543
(2) SaleZAR 327.486,543
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 6,543
(2) 6,543

(1) Nil
(2) ZAR 327.48
e)Date of transaction2018-03-08
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
a)NameAndrew King
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup CFO
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi Limited
b)LEIN/A
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of no par value



ZAE000156550
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil13,040
(2) SaleZAR 327.4813,040
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 13,040
(2) 13,040

(1) Nil
(2) ZAR 327.48
e)Date of transaction2018-03-08
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
a)NameVivien McMenamin
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, South Africa
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi Limited
b)LEIN/A
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of no par value



ZAE000156550
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi Limited Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil4,177
(2) SaleZAR 327.484,177
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 4,177
(2) 4,177

(1) Nil
(2) ZAR 327.48
e)Date of transaction2018-03-08
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
a)NameVivien McMenamin
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, South Africa
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi Limited
b)LEIN/A
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of no par value



ZAE000156550
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil2,517
(2) SaleZAR 327.482,517
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 2,517
(2) 2,517

(1) Nil
(2) ZAR 327.48
e)Date of transaction2018-03-08
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
a)NamePhilip Laubscher
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCompany Secretary, Mondi Limited
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi Limited
b)LEIN/A
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of no par value



ZAE000156550
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi Limited Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil3,650
(2) SaleZAR 327.481,653
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 3,650
(2) 1,653

(1) Nil
(2) ZAR 327.48
e)Date of transaction2018-03-08
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
a)NamePhilip Laubscher
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCompany Secretary, Mondi Limited
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi Limited
b)LEIN/A
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of no par value



ZAE000156550
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil6,159
(2) SaleZAR 327.482,788
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 6,159
(2) 2,788

(1) Nil
(2) ZAR 327.48
e)Date of transaction2018-03-08
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
a)NamePeter Oswald
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup CEO
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil27,029
(2) SaleGBP 19.813614,510
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 27,029
(2) 14,510

(1) Nil
(2) GBP 19.8136
e)Date of transaction2018-03-08
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
a)NamePeter Oswald
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup CEO
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil55,035
(2) SaleGBP 19.813655,035
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 55,035
(2) 55,035

(1) Nil
(2) GBP 19.8136
e)Date of transaction2018-03-08
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
a)NameAndrew King
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup CFO
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil15,164
(2) SaleGBP 19.813610,164
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 15,164
(2) 10,164

(1) Nil
(2) GBP 19.8136
e)Date of transaction2018-03-08
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
a)NameAndrew King
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup CFO
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil30,222
(2) SaleGBP 19.813630,222
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 30,222
(2) 30,222

(1) Nil
(2) GBP 19.8136
e)Date of transaction2018-03-08
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
a)NameJohn Lindahl
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Technical and Sustainability Director
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil13,428
(2) SaleGBP 19.813613,428
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 13,428
(2) 13,428

(1) Nil
(2) GBP 19.8136
e)Date of transaction2018-03-08
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
a)NameJohn Lindahl
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Technical and Sustainability Director
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil21,391
(2) SaleGBP 19.813621,391
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 21,391
(2) 21,391

(1) Nil
(2) GBP 19.8136
e)Date of transaction2018-03-08
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
a)NamePeter Orisich
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, Uncoated Fine Paper
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil8,010
(2) SaleGBP 19.81368,010
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 8,010
(2) 8,010

(1) Nil
(2) GBP 19.8136
e)Date of transaction2018-03-08
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
a)NamePeter Orisich
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, Uncoated Fine Paper
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil13,820
(2) SaleGBP 19.813613,820
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 13,820
(2) 13,820

(1) Nil
(2) GBP 19.8136
e)Date of transaction2018-03-08
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
a)NameClemens Willée
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, Packaging Paper
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil9,420
(2) SaleGBP 19.81365,181
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 9,420
(2) 5,181

(1) Nil
(2) GBP 19.8136
e)Date of transaction2018-03-08
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
a)NameClemens Willée
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, Packaging Paper
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil14,702
(2) SaleGBP 19.81368,087
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 14,702
(2) 8,087

(1) Nil
(2) GBP 19.8136
e)Date of transaction2018-03-08
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

© 2018 PR Newswire