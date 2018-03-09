MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Mondi Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number: 1967/013038/06)

JSE share code: MND ISIN: ZAE000156550

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

LSE share code: MNDI

As part of the dual listed company structure, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc notify both the JSE Limited and the London Stock Exchange of those interests (and changes to those interests) of directors of both entities, the respective company secretaries and persons discharging managerial responsibilities across the Group and, in certain instances, the directors of major subsidiaries of Mondi Limited in the securities of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc which are required to be disclosed under the Listings Requirements of the JSE and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority.

In accordance with Rules 3.63-3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules we advise of the following:

9 March 2018

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI LIMITED ORDINARY SHARES OF NO PAR VALUE AND MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH

On 8 March 2018, a grant of conditional awards became unconditional and acquisitions and sales of shares took place as a result of the vesting of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan and Long Term Incentive Plan awards.

For the purposes of the JSE Listings Requirements, clearance was obtained prior to the below dealings in securities and the total value of each transaction is summarised below:

Name Position Award Total number of shares awarded Total number of shares vesting Total value of shares vesting Andrew King Director Mondi Limited Bonus Share Plan

6,543

6,543 ZAR 2,142,701.64 Andrew King Director Mondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan

17,985

13,040 ZAR 4,270,339.20 Vivien McMenamin PDMR Mondi Limited Bonus Share Plan

4,177

4,177 ZAR 1,367,883.96 Vivien McMenamin PDMR Mondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan

3,471

2,517 ZAR 824,267.16 Philip Laubscher Company Secretary, Mondi Limited Mondi Limited Bonus Share Plan

3,650

3,650 ZAR 1,195,302.00 Philip Laubscher Company Secretary, Mondi Limited Mondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan

8,495

6,159 ZAR 2,016,949.32 Peter Oswald Director Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan

27,029

27,029 GBP 535,541.79 Peter Oswald Director Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

75,910

55,035

GBP 1,090,441.48 Andrew King Director Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan

15,164

15,164 GBP 300,453.43 Andrew King Director Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

41,685

30,222 GBP 598,806.62 John Lindahl PDMR Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan

13,428

13,428 GBP 266,057.02 John Lindahl PDMR Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

29,504

21,391 GBP 423,832.72 Peter Orisich PDMR Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan

8,010

8,010 GBP 158,706.94 Peter Orisich PDMR Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

19,061

13,820 GBP 273,823.95 Clemens Willee PDMR Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan

9,420

9,420 GBP 186,644.11 Clemens Willee PDMR Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

20,278

14,702 GBP 291,299.55

There follow notification forms for each of the above directors/PDMRs of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc. In addition, in order to satisfy the Listings Requirements of the JSE, notification forms for the Company Secretary of Mondi Limited are also included.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person a) Name Andrew King 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CFO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi Limited b) LEI N/A 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of no par value







ZAE000156550 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi Limited Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 6,543 (2) Sale ZAR 327.48 6,543 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 6,543

(2) 6,543



(1) Nil

(2) ZAR 327.48 e) Date of transaction 2018-03-08 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person a) Name Andrew King 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CFO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi Limited b) LEI N/A 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of no par value







ZAE000156550 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 13,040 (2) Sale ZAR 327.48 13,040 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 13,040

(2) 13,040



(1) Nil

(2) ZAR 327.48 e) Date of transaction 2018-03-08 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person a) Name Vivien McMenamin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, South Africa b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi Limited b) LEI N/A 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of no par value







ZAE000156550 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi Limited Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 4,177 (2) Sale ZAR 327.48 4,177 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 4,177

(2) 4,177



(1) Nil

(2) ZAR 327.48 e) Date of transaction 2018-03-08 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person a) Name Vivien McMenamin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, South Africa b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi Limited b) LEI N/A 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of no par value







ZAE000156550 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 2,517 (2) Sale ZAR 327.48 2,517 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 2,517

(2) 2,517



(1) Nil

(2) ZAR 327.48 e) Date of transaction 2018-03-08 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person a) Name Philip Laubscher 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Company Secretary, Mondi Limited b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi Limited b) LEI N/A 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of no par value







ZAE000156550 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi Limited Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 3,650 (2) Sale ZAR 327.48 1,653 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 3,650

(2) 1,653



(1) Nil

(2) ZAR 327.48 e) Date of transaction 2018-03-08 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person a) Name Philip Laubscher 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Company Secretary, Mondi Limited b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi Limited b) LEI N/A 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of no par value







ZAE000156550 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 6,159 (2) Sale ZAR 327.48 2,788 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 6,159

(2) 2,788



(1) Nil

(2) ZAR 327.48 e) Date of transaction 2018-03-08 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person a) Name Peter Oswald 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CEO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 27,029 (2) Sale GBP 19.8136 14,510 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 27,029

(2) 14,510



(1) Nil

(2) GBP 19.8136 e) Date of transaction 2018-03-08 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person a) Name Peter Oswald 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CEO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 55,035 (2) Sale GBP 19.8136 55,035 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 55,035

(2) 55,035



(1) Nil

(2) GBP 19.8136 e) Date of transaction 2018-03-08 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person a) Name Andrew King 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CFO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 15,164 (2) Sale GBP 19.8136 10,164 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 15,164

(2) 10,164



(1) Nil

(2) GBP 19.8136 e) Date of transaction 2018-03-08 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person a) Name Andrew King 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CFO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 30,222 (2) Sale GBP 19.8136 30,222 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 30,222

(2) 30,222



(1) Nil

(2) GBP 19.8136 e) Date of transaction 2018-03-08 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person a) Name John Lindahl 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Technical and Sustainability Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 13,428 (2) Sale GBP 19.8136 13,428 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 13,428

(2) 13,428



(1) Nil

(2) GBP 19.8136 e) Date of transaction 2018-03-08 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person a) Name John Lindahl 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Technical and Sustainability Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 21,391 (2) Sale GBP 19.8136 21,391 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 21,391

(2) 21,391



(1) Nil

(2) GBP 19.8136 e) Date of transaction 2018-03-08 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person a) Name Peter Orisich 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Uncoated Fine Paper b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 8,010 (2) Sale GBP 19.8136 8,010 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 8,010

(2) 8,010



(1) Nil

(2) GBP 19.8136 e) Date of transaction 2018-03-08 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person a) Name Peter Orisich 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Uncoated Fine Paper b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 13,820 (2) Sale GBP 19.8136 13,820 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 13,820

(2) 13,820



(1) Nil

(2) GBP 19.8136 e) Date of transaction 2018-03-08 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person a) Name Clemens Willée 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Packaging Paper b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 9,420 (2) Sale GBP 19.8136 5,181 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 9,420

(2) 5,181



(1) Nil

(2) GBP 19.8136 e) Date of transaction 2018-03-08 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market