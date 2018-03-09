The market was flat on Friday ahead of US data, but there was still enough corporate news among FTSE 250 stocks for investors to pick over, Satellite operator Inmarsat fell after saying it would be cutting its annual dividend to 20 cents a share as it cited "the lack of visibility" over future cash payments from US partner Ligado beyond the end of 2018 and the need to take advantage of the growing in-flight wi-fi market. The company said it would pay a final dividend of 12 cents a share, making ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...