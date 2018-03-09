Irish exploration and development company Connemara Mining has been gearing up to restart drilling at the Stonepark zinc project in Limerick, its joint venture with Group Eleven Resources. Drilling was scheduled to start at Stonepark "in the next few weeks", initially at the Stonepark North prospect, to improve the gold and zinc miner's understanding of its structural controls on mineralisation, with subsequent drilling to be based on results from the initial drilling and regional fieldwork. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...