Clear Leisure PLC announced on Friday that its 50% owned joint venture Miner One has completed testing on a newly operational bitcoin mining mobile unit. The MMU is now ready to be shipped to its permanent home in Serbia after the last order of miners is fulfilled in the next 10 days, and negotiations with a low-cost energy provider in the country are now nearing completion. Francesco Gardin, chief executive of Clear Leisure PLC, said: "We are very pleased with the rapid progress made by Miner ...

