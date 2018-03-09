Job growth in the States picked-up to its strongest pace since mid-2016 last month, helped by sharp increases in construction and government hiring, but wage growth fell short of economists' forecasts. US non-farm payrolls picked-up to a 313,000 pace in February, according to the results of the Bureau of Labor Statistics's Establishment survey, easily outstripping forecasts from economists for a gain of 195,000. However, the rate of growth in average hourly earnings fell back from a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...