The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 8 March 2018 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1312.64 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1303.84 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1322.42 'XD' p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1313.62 'XD' p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

