Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2018) - International Battery Metals Ltd. (CSE: IBAT) ("IBAT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Mackie Research Capital Corporation as agent (the "Agent") to undertake a brokered private placement financing, on a best efforts basis, of up to 3,000,000 units at a price of $0.35 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,050,000. In addition, the Company will carry out a non-brokered private placement financing of $350,000.The foregoing financings are expected to close shortly.

Brokered Private Placement Details

Up to 3,000,000 units at $0.35 cents per unit (a "Unit"). Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share of the Company and one half of one (1/2) non-transferable share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.70 per common share for a period of two (2) years, subject to the following acceleration provision (the "Acceleration Provision"): if the closing price for the common shares of the Company as traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange is equal to or greater than $1.00 per common share for any 20 non-consecutive trading days within any 60 calendar day period (the "Threshold Period") occurring any time after the expiry of the 4 month hold period, then the Purchaser shall have until 4:00 pm (Vancouver, BC Time) of the 30th calendar day after the Company's news release announcement of the occurrence of the Threshold Period to exercise the share purchase warrants (the "Accelerated Expiry Date"). The share purchase warrants shall expire on the earlier of the last day of the two (2) year exercise term or the Accelerated Expiry Date. The Company shall issue no other notice other than such news release.

The Agent shall be paid a 8% cash commission and 10% compensation options exercisable up to 24 months following the closing into broker units (a "Broker Unit") at the price of $0.35 per Broker Unit. Each Broker Unit is comprised of 1 common share and 1 broker warrant (the "Broker Warrant"). Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into 1 common share at $0.35 for 24 months subject to the Acceleration Provision.

The Agent shall be entitled to the following advisory consulting fees upon the closing of the financing: (i)$65,000 plus GST, payable upon Closing of the Offering; (ii) 100,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.35 per common share; and (iii) 300,000 Broker Unit Special Warrants of the Company, where each Broker Unit Special Warrants may be exercised at the price of $0.35 per Broker Unit. Each Broker Unit Special Warrant is exercisable into 1 common share and 1 Broker Warrant.

Non-brokered Private Placement Details

Up to 1,000,000 Units at $0.35 cents per Unit, which Units shall be identical to those offered under the brokered private placement. The Company may pay commissions or finder's fees in cash, shares or warrants or any combination thereof in accordance with the rules and policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The foregoing financings are subject to applicable securities laws and regulatory approval. The net proceeds from the private placement will be used for working capital of the Company.

Subject to Board approval, incentive stock options shall be deemed to have been granted to certain directors of the Company to purchase up to 600,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.355 cents per common share during a term of 3 years. The stock options are being granted pursuant to the terms of the company's stock option plan.

The Company also announces the resignation of Fred Bonner from the Board of Directors. The Company thanks Mr. Bonner for his contribution to the Company and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

"Logan Anderson"

Logan Anderson, CEO and Director

