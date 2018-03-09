

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans is afraid that inflation is not rising fast enough to warrant the gradual rates projected for 2018.



Evans wants to 'wait a little longer' than the upcoming March FOMC meeting before raising interest rates by a quarter percentage point, he tells CNBC.



'My own preference would be to wait a little bit longer, let the March anomalous inflation rate from a year ago fall out,' said Evans, a highly respected but non-voting member of the FOMC this year.



'Let's make sure these sort of Amazon, disruptive kind of pricing models aren't continuing to find their way into keeping inflation lower than that,' he added.



He also wants to see stronger wage growth.



The U.S. created 313,000 new jobs in February, the biggest gain since mid-2016. However, the 12-month increase in worker pay declined to 2.6% from 2.8%, a sign that wages may not be rising as quickly as imagined.



Evans in unlikely to persuade his colleagues that they should delay raising interest rates. Numerous Fed members have said a March rate hike is warranted, and some have even predicted four rate hikes by year's end.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX