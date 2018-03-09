Themed as "Creating a better future", MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2018 was successfully held in Barcelona, Spain. As an industry-leading module and solution provider, Fibocom showed the strength of Fibocom International Alliance, also known as FIA, and its innovative technology and application in multiple vertical markets.

In 2017, Fibocom founded FIA and launched "The One" serial events. FIA helps China suppliers to understand oversea market's requirement and demand, and promotes China design and products to global customers; FIA also provides a way for overseas operators to find cost-effective and quick go-to-market devices, solutions and customers. As a bridge between global operators and China suppliers, FIA creates an innovative channel which benefits both. In MWC2018, FIA brought nearly hundred kinds of devices from various vertical markets including intelligent machines, smart payment, telematics, gateways, smart door lock, smoke alarms, smart meters, conference terminals, connected PC, and sharing applications. And more FIA events are planned this year as well.

Fibocom is the first module and solution provider listed in Shenzhen Stock Exchange (ChiNext), and also an active player in the industry in promoting domestically-made chips in IoT industry. Fibocom always focuses on the development of IoT, and also endeavors to promote the globalization of IoT, helping "Created in China" to go global.

