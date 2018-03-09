Turnaround specialist Melrose Industries said on Friday that the deadline for its £7.4bn hostile offer for engineer GKN has been extended until 29 March. GKN has been engaged in a bitter battle with Melrose since it made its hostile approach to the company back in January, dismissing the bid as "derisory" and saying it "fundamentally undervalues" the group and its prospects. Chief executive Anne Stevens accused Melrose of trying to buy the company "on the cheap" just at the point when the ...

