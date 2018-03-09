

OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC



RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING



9 March 2018



Octopus Titan VCT plc announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at its Annual General Meeting held today were carried on a show of hands.



Proxy votes were received in respect of 15,761,861 Ordinary Shares, representing 2.8% of the issued share capital as at 7 March 2018.



The following table shows the proxy votes cast for each resolution:



Resolution For Percentage Discretion Percentage Against Percentage Withheld ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 14,412,435 92.0 1,221,568 7.8 30,513 0.2 97,345 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 14,573,696 92.5 1,183,176 7.5 0 0.0 4,989 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 13,411,533 90.2 1,183,176 8.0 273,264 1.8 893,888 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 14,099,722 91.3 1,198,358 7.8 136,009 0.9 327,772 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 14,131,678 91.0 1,244,598 8.0 160,786 1.0 224,799 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 14,199,432 90.9 1,311,347 8.4 117,767 0.7 133,315 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 13,968,578 90.4 1,355,565 8.8 120,665 0.8 317,053 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 13,784,746 89.8 1,360,730 8.9 199,643 1.3 416,742 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 14,226,045 90.8 1,355,565 8.6 88,057 0.6 92,194 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information please contact:



Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 8663



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Octopus Titan VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



B28V934R44



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX