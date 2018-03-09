Augmentum Fintech Plc - IPO - Successful Fundraising

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MIGHT CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OR BREACH OF ANY APPLICABLE LAW OR TO US PERSONS. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

9 March 2018

Augmentum Fintech plc

("Augmentum Fintech' or the "Company")

INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING ("IPO') - SUCCESSFUL FUNDRAISING OF £94 MILLION

Further to the Prospectus issued by the Company on 22 February 2018, the Board of Directors of Augmentum Fintech plc, a new closed-ended investment company which will invest in private financial services technology businesses in the UK and Europe, is pleased to announce that it has raised a total of £94 million in its IPO pursuant to a Placing, Offer for Subscription, Intermediaries Offer and the issue of Consideration Shares at a price of £1 per Ordinary Share.

On Admission, the Management Team and family members will in aggregate hold 3.6% of the issued share capital of the Company.

Application has been made for 94,000,000 Ordinary Shares to be admitted to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange ("Admission'). It is expected that Admission will become effective and that unconditional dealings in the Ordinary Shares will commence at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 13 March 2018.

The Company's investment objective is to generate capital growth over the long term through investment in a focused portfolio of fast growing and/or high potential private financial services technology businesses based predominantly in the UK and wider Europe.

Fidante Capital acted as Sole Financial Adviser, Bookrunner and Joint Sponsor in relation to the Issue.

Commenting on the result of the Issue, Neil England, Chairman of Augmentum Fintech plc, said:

"We are pleased with the response which Augmentum Fintech has received on its IPO, with strong support from a broad range of investors. The combination of an established, successful and hands-on management team with access to an attractive seed portfolio as well as an identified and growing pipeline of investments in the fintech space, makes this a compelling investment. We welcome our new shareholders and look forward to working with them and successfully delivering on our investment strategy.'

Tim Levene, co-founder and principal of Augmentum Capital, the Company's Investment Adviser, commented:

"The Company is well positioned to capitalise on the substantial demand for post-seed venture funding in the UK and wider Europe fintech market. We will continue carefully to curate a portfolio of high quality, compelling fintech investments and actively drive value creation at each business to deliver attractive risk adjusted returns over the long term for our new investors.'

Dealing Codes and Total Voting Rights

The dealing codes for the Ordinary Shares are as follows:

ISIN GB00BG12XV81 SEDOL BG12XV8 Ticker AUGM

The total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights in issue immediately following Admission will be 94,000,000 Ordinary Shares.

Capitalised terms shall have the meaning attributed to them in the IPO Prospectus published by the Company on 22 February 2018 unless otherwise defined in this announcement.

