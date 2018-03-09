The "Governance, Risk and Compliance The Polish Insurance Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Governance, Risk and Compliance The Polish Insurance Industry' report is the result of extensive research into the insurance regulatory framework in Poland.

It provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.

The report brings together The research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the country. The report also includes the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

Highlights

The Polish insurance industry is regulated by the PFSA

Non-admitted insurance is not permitted by law. However insurers from EU and EEA member states are permitted to operate in the Polish insurance industry without obtaining license from the PFSA

Composite insurance is not permitted in Poland

100% FDI is permitted in the Polish insurance industry

Solvency II was implemented from January 1, 201.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 GOVERNANCE, RISK AND COMPLIANCE

2.1 Legislation Overview and Historical Evolution

2.2 Latest Changes in Regulation

2.3 Legislation and Market Practice by Type of Insurance

2.4 Compulsory Insurance

2.5 Supervision and Control

2.6 Non-Admitted Insurance Regulations

2.7 Company Registration and Operations

2.8 Taxation

2.9 Legal System

3 APPENDIX

