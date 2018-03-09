The "Governance, Risk and Compliance The Belgian Insurance Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Governance, Risk and Compliance The Belgian Insurance Industry' report is the result of extensive research into the insurance regulatory framework in Belgium.

It provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.

The report brings together the research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the country. The report also includes the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

The Belgian insurance industry is regulated by the National Bank of Belgium and the Financial Services and Markets Authority.

The new Solvency II regime became effective from January 1, 2016.

Composite insurance is not permitted in Belgium. However, composite insurers established prior to the introduction of this legal prohibition in 1992 are permitted to continue their operations.

Motor third-party liability insurance, aviation liability insurance, and workers compensation insurance are the key compulsory classes of insurance in Belgium.

Non-admitted insurance is prohibited in Belgium. However, insurance and reinsurance companies from EEA and EU member states are permitted to operate without a license.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 GOVERNANCE, RISK AND COMPLIANCE

2.1 Legislation Overview and Historical Evolution

2.2 Latest Changes in Regulations

2.3 Legislation and Market Practice by Type of Insurance

2.4 Compulsory Insurance

2.5 Supervision and Control

2.6 Non-Admitted Insurance Regulations

2.7 Company Registration and Operations

2.8 Taxation

2.9 Legal System

3 APPENDIX

Companies Mentioned

AG insurance

KBC Assurances

Axa Belgium

Dexia Insurance Belgium SA

Ethias

DIB

SECURA Belgian Re

