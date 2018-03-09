sprite-preloader
WKN: 549309 ISIN: DE0005493092 Ticker-Symbol: BVB 
09.03.2018 | 17:33
ACCESSWIRE

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Marco Reus Extends Until June 30th, 2023

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2018 / Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA ("BVB") and its player, Marco Reus today extend their employment contract as a professional football player - that originally was due to expire on 30th June 2019 - preliminary until 30th June 2023.

"Dortmund is my home, BVB is my club! Since I was a kid, I dreamed of appearing on the pitch in black and yellow and playing for this club. So, with deepest conviction I want to use this signature as a clear signal for the future," said Marco Reus.

Dortmund, 9. March 2018

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA


