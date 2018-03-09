International Solar Alliance (ISA), now registered under the United Nations, is organizing its first summit to be held this Sunday March 11. It is also set to host a founding ceremony of ISA in the presence of French President, Emmanuel Macron, Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi President, Abdul Hamid. Government dignitaries of member countries are joining, and 51 solar projects will be signed, by announcing the concrete instrument to facilitate the project execution.The International Solar Alliance (ISA) is an inter-governmental body, first to be headquartered in India. Moreover, ...

