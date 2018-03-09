Flashbay to Attend the Promotion Expo 2018 in Milan

LONDON, March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Flashbay, the world leader in customised Promotional Technology products is delighted to announce its first ever attendance at the Promotion Expo in Milan. The show is taking place from the 21st-23rd of March with over 2,000 visitors due to attend.

Flashbay is an internationally renowned company with offices spanning 5 countries and 4 continents. Their European Headquarters is based in London, UK which features several Sales Teams from across Europe. Each Sales Team speaks the native language of the market they look after, including the Italian market. Flashbay's presence in Italy has grown substantially since the company was founded in 2003, and they're the proud supplier of promotional technology to thousands of Italian organisations, from fashion houses to fast-growing start-ups, banking institutions, government organisations, schools and charities.

Flashbay's Global Events Manager Gareth Howill says, "We are very excited to attend our first ever trade show in Milan. The Italian market is very important to us, and we are keen to meet with new and existing clients face-to-face, increase our brand awareness, and most importantly, showcase the new and innovative products we have designed over the last few months." Some of the new products on offer include an extended range of USB Flash Drive models, Power Banks, Inductive Chargers, BluetoothSpeakers and Headphones.

With some of the fastest lead times in the industry, thanks to a Flashbay owned manufacturing and production facility, the company guarantee the highest quality promotional items coupled with unrivalled customer service and aftersales support.

Flashbay can be found at booth B20 / B22 and will be providing complimentary product sample packs to exhibit attendees, as well as hosting several giveaway competitions throughout the trade show.

About Flashbay:

Flashbay is the World's No.1 business-to-business (B2B) supplier of logo branded Promotional Technology products. From the smallest schools to the largest multinationals, we offer an attractive range of designs within our Memory, Power and Audio categories, offering unbeatable prices coupled with fast and efficient service. Our product lines include Flash Drives, Power Banks, Speakers, Headphones and a host of related technology products and accessories which allow our customers the unparalleled ability to promote their brands with confidence on the global stage.

www.flashbay.com

Contact:

Natalie Murray

Email: n.murray@flashbay.com

