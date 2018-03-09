The "Governance, Risk and Compliance The Icelandic Insurance Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Governance, Risk and Compliance The Icelandic Insurance Industry' report is the result of extensive research into the insurance regulatory framework in Iceland.

It provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the country. The report also includes the Scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

Key Highlights:

The Icelandic insurance industry is regulated and governed by the Financial Supervisory Authority.

Solvency II was incorporated into the Insurance Act on October 1, 2016 when the new Act No. 100/2016 on Insurance Activity came into effect.

FDI up to 100% is permitted in the Icelandic insurance industry

Stamp duty was abolished from January 1, 2014.

Fire insurance for buildings, personal accident insurance for drivers of motor vehicles, motor third-party liability insurance, Iceland catastrophic insurance are the classes of compulsory insurance in Icelandic insurance industry.

Non-admitted insurance is not permitted in Iceland. However, EEA member state insurance companies are permitted to underwrite and sell non-admitted insurance contracts.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 GOVERNANCE, RISK AND COMPLIANCE

2.1 Legislation Overview and Historical Evolution

2.2 Latest Changes in Regulation

2.3 Legislation and Market Practice by Type of Insurance

2.4 Compulsory Insurance

2.5 Supervision and Control

2.6 Non-Admitted Insurance Regulations

2.7 Company Registration and Operations

2.8 Taxation

2.9 Legal System

3 APPENDIX

