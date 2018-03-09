CRH PLC: 2017 Annual Report and Form 20-F

DUBLIN / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2018 / CRH plc (the "Company") (LSE: CRH) (NYSE: CRH):
9th March 2018
Re: 2017 Annual Report and Form 20-F, Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy (the "Documents")
The 2017 Annual Report and Form 20-F, the Notice of the 2018 Annual General Meeting and a Form of Proxy have been published by the Company. The Documents are available to view on the Company's website, www.crh.com. A copy of the Annual Report and Form 20-F is available here:
http://www.crh.com/reports/2017-annual-report-20-f.pdf
The Documents have been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and the Irish Stock Exchange and will shortly be available for inspection at:
Companies Announcement Office
The Irish Stock Exchange
28 Anglesea Street
Dublin 2
Tel. no: + 353 1 677 8808
and at:
http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
The Documents will be posted to shareholders on 28th March 2018.
In addition, the Annual Report and Form 20-F has today been filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Shareholders resident in the United States may request a hard copy free of charge.
Inquiries
Contact
Neil Colgan
Company Secretary
Tel: 00 3531 6344340
SOURCE: CRH plc