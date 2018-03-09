Electronic Warfare Market Growth Steady at 4.61% CAGR to 2022

PUNE, India, March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds Electronic Warfare Market is forecast to reach $30.32 billion by 2022 from $24.20 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 4.61% during (2017-2022) driven by the increasing procurement of electronic warfare systems due to the growing transnational and regional instability across the world, the rising use of electronic warfare technologies for geospatial intelligence gathering.

The major players operating in the electronic warfare market include Harris (US), BAE Systems (UK), Raytheon (US), Lockheed Martin (US), Boeing (US), SAAB (Sweden), Northrop Grumman (US), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), and Thales (France).

North America is estimated to lead the electronic warfare market in 2017. The North America region is estimated to lead the electronic warfare market in 2017. Countries in this region include the US and Canada. The US has the world's highest military budget and a large amount of its military spending goes into procuring electronic warfare systems. This factor contributes to the large market share of North America in the electronic warfare market.

Based on platform, the airborne-based EW segment is estimated to lead the electronic warfare market in 2017. This is mainly due to the high adoption of modern electronic warfare systems for airborne platforms such as fighter jets and ISR aircraft as well as unmanned aircraft. These platforms are being equipped with advanced attack and countermeasure electronic warfare systems. Electronic warfare refers to the use of electromagnetic spectrum to attack an enemy or counter an enemy attack. The rise in defense expenditures, combined with increasing R&D activities to develop advanced electronic warfare products capable of countering enemy attacks, is expected to propel the growth of the electronic warfare market across the globe.

Based on capability, the electronic support segment is estimated to lead the Electronic Warfare Market in 2017. This is mainly attributed to the extensive use of electronic support measures by defense forces to obtain situational awareness of the battlefield for threat evaluation. The traditional warfare systems being procured by developing countries rather than electronic warfare systems can act as a restraint for the market.

Based on products, the EW equipment is estimated to lead the electronic warfare market in 2017. EW products include all the major products in the electronic warfare market that are used for electronic support, electronic attack, and electronic protection. These products are being equipped in various military platforms for attack and defense using electromagnetic spectrum. The electronic warfare market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the high demand from countries such as China, India, and Japan.

The study segments the electronic warfare market based on capability (electronic support, electronic attack, electronic protection), platform (airborne-based EW, naval-based EW, ground-based EW, space-based EW), and product (EW equipment, electronic warfare operational support) and maps these segments and sub segments across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World (RoW). The report provides in-depth market intelligence regarding the market dynamics and major factors that influence the growth of the electronic warfare market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges), along with an analysis of micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the electronic warfare market.

In the process of determining and verifying the Electronic Warfare Market size for several segments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with the key industry people. The breakup of the profile of primary participants has been given below:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 35%, Tier 2 - 45%, Tier 3 - 20%

By Designation: C level - 35%, Director level - 25%, Others - 40%

By Region: North America - 40%, Europe - 20%, Asia-Pacific - 10%, RoW - 30%

Another research titled C4ISR Market Global Forecast to 2022 says, the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (C4ISR) market was estimated at $100.25 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $119.39 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.56% from 2017 to 2022. Electronic warfare segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the C4ISR market. Airborne segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the C4ISR market. North American region holds a dominant share of the C4ISR market. Companies such as Lockheed Martin (US), Raytheon (US), Rockwell Collins (US), BAE Systems (UK), Thales (France), Leonardo (Italy), Elbit Systems (Israel), Northrop Grumman (US) have been profiled in this 196 pages research report available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=273324.

