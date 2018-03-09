Due to split in underlying instrument Wärtsilä Corporation, warrants with Wärtsilä Corporation as underlying instrument will be recalculated. The adjustment will be effective as from March 12, 2018.



Please see the attached file for information about the new terms and conditions for these warrants.



Please contact the issuers for detailed information about the recalculation.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Eva Norling or Emelie Thordewall, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=667937