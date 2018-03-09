Mark Moran, chief financial officer of alcohol wholesaler Conviviality, acquired 120,000 ordinary shares in the Cheshire-based firm on Friday. At 109p per share, Moran's transaction came to a total of £130,800. Conviviality's chief executive Diana Hunter also picked up a total of 44,176 ordinary shares on Friday; this time at 114p each for a total of £50,360.64. Following a review of its current year projections, Conviviality said on Thursday that it was expecting adjusted EBITDA for its ...

