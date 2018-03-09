Pantheon Resources announced plans to frack its East Texas VOBM#5 well on Friday after the company unearthed 60 feet of net pay at the site. The independent oil and gas company has experienced problems during drilling at the site on the Eagle Ford sandstone formation, where logs have confirmed the presence of a potentially significant hydrocarbon bearing horizon. A fracking crew has been contracted to work the well, which Pantheon has a 75% working interest in, and will begin on the week ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...