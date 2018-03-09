EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors It Filed the Complaint on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and Lead Plaintiff Deadline Set for April 16, 2018 - AFL

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Aflac Incorporated ("Aflac Incorporated") (NYSE: AFL) between February 27, 2013 and January 11, 2018 . You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky filed Martin v. Aflac Incorporated, et al. (4:18-cv-00031-CDL), a securities class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Georgia. To get more information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/aflac-incorporated?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout theClass Period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Aflac hired its sales associates under false promises of high compensation packages and work-life-balance; (ii) Aflac misclassified its employees as independent contractors to reduce costs associated with unemployment insurance taxes and employment benefits; (iii) Aflac manipulated its average weekly producer equivalent metric to fabricate growth; (iv) consequently, Aflac violated its Code of Conduct and corporate social responsibility standards, and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Aflac's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Aflac Incorporated, you have until April 16, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

