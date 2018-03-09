Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2018) - American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange, trading under the symbol "USGD". The company is a gold exploration company, focused on building and drilling a portfolio of projects in the Western USA.

The company is managed by CEO Warwick Smith, a venture capitalist and corporate development professional with over 20 years of experience in the capital markets.

American Pacific's flagship property, the high grade Tuscarora Gold Project, was recently optioned from NOVO Resources who had drilled the property in 2016 to follow up on Newcrest's previous drilling in the South Navajo Zone. The Tuscarora Gold Project, 50 kilometres northwest of Elko, along the northwestern projection of the Carlin Trend, is a high-level, low-sulfidation, epithermal gold prospect in the historic Tuscarora Mining District of Nevada, USA. The Property consists of 24 claims covering approximately 447 acres within the Tuscarora Mining District in Elko County.

Tuscarora has had extensive reverse circulation drilling outlining two target zones, the South Navajo Vein and the East Pediment Zone. The highest grades have occurred in these two zones, with recent drilling from the previous operator hitting upon multiple high-grade gold intercepts. Historic drilling intersected up to 182 grams per tonne gold at relatively shallow depths at Tuscarora.

Eric Saderholm, President, stated: "I am excited to work with the team at American Pacific Mining as we realize the strong potential of the newly acquired Tuscarora project. American Pacific will build upon previous exploration work and use the most modern geophysical and drilling techniques to test this exciting, promising district. It was the potential of this project and the tight structure and commitment of American Pacific Mining that lured me into leaving a quality position with Newmont Mining. There is an upcoming emergence of profitable, mid-tier mining companies and we will be leaders in the exploration space as this trend continues."

The company is well funded having recently raised gross proceeds of approximately $2,840,000 from the placement of 11,365,000 units at $0.25.

