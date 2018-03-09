The "OTT Video in Europe: Trends and Forecasts 2017-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Paid-for OTT video services' worth will increase from EUR8.1 billion at the end of 2017 to EUR18.0 billion by 2022. SVoD services will account for almost three quarters of this growth, but operators moving pay-TV services to OTT delivery will also foster multi-billion-euro growth.

Key performance indicators:

Users/subscribers

Population penetration

Spend

ASPU

All of the above split by the following categories of OTT video service:

Linear channels (paid-for and free)

Linear events

TVoD rental

TVoD ownership

SVoD (paid-for and free)

Also split by device type:

Smartphone

Tablet

PC

TV set (including STB, smart TVs, consoles and other streamers)

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary Paid-for OTT video services' worth will increase from EUR8.1 billion at the end of 2017 to EUR18.0 billion by 2022 How we classify services in this forecast SVoD services will account for almost three quarters of all retail revenue growth between 2017 and 2022 Revenue growth will be buoyed by pay-TV providers pushing further into OTT video services; almost all countries will register double-digit CAGRs Key recommendations for TV and video stakeholders Regional forecasts and country comparison Worldwide: Western European OTT video will thrive, but take-up in Central Eastern Europe will struggle to gain scale in many countries Western Europe: SVoD will account for 70% of consumer spend on OTT by 202 but live streaming content will be worth EUR2.1 billion per year too Western Europe: Operators' role in launching linear services, and integrating OTT SVoD into their STBs, will significantly affect the market Western Europe: Almost 20% of the OTT video spend in Ireland, Italy, Switzerland and the UK will be for linear services by 2022 Central Eastern Europe: Live streaming content will account for 26% of OTT spend by 2022, primarily driven by telco sports services in Turkey Central Eastern Europe: SVoD has struggled to gain scale but OTT linear Channels have established a valuable presence Central Eastern Europe: The relative importance of SVoD, TVoD and linear services varies significantly by market Turkey is a notable outlier Country forecasts France: SVoD will drive continued growth in the French market; a mix of local and international players will co-exist Germany: Stronger consumer disinclination to TV and video subscriptions will buoy TVoD and thus increase overall ASPU Italy: A very competitive market where all key TV providers are involved in OTT will boost penetration from current low levels Poland: Low OTT video penetration is a result of cheap pay-TV packages ad high piracy levels Spain: Investment in high-end OTT video and Spanish content will push premium OTT video revenue past EUR 1 billion by 2022 Turkey: Turkcell and Trk Telecom have boosted linear OTT revenue but SVoD will drive future growth UK: Spend will approach EUR4 billion per year, driven by users taking multiple SVoD services and Sky Q going OTT Forecast methodology and assumptions Our spend forecasts focus on the direct flow of money between consumers and OTT video providers

