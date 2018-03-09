Regulatory News:

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):

Date Total number of

shares Number of voting rights exercisable at

Shareholders' meeting February 28, 2018 2,536,236,019 2,682,013,485

A total number of 2,693,480,785 voting rights were attached to the 2,536,236,019 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

11,467,300 voting rights attached to the 11,467,300 Total shares held by TOTAL S.A. that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180309005583/en/

Contacts:

Total