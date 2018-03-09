Regulatory News:
Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):
|Date
|
Total number of
|
Number of voting rights exercisable at
|February 28, 2018
|2,536,236,019
|2,682,013,485
A total number of 2,693,480,785 voting rights were attached to the 2,536,236,019 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:
11,467,300 voting rights attached to the 11,467,300 Total shares held by TOTAL S.A. that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180309005583/en/
Contacts:
Total