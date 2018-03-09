

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them



[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name



Eamonn Rothwell



2 Reason for the notification



a) Position/status



Chief Executive Officer



b) Initial Notification Amendment



Initial Notification



3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name



Irish Continental Group plc



b) LEI 635400FQKB6QXERQOC74 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code



ICG Unit



ISIN: IE00BLP58571 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan. The vesting of these options is subject to performance conditions measured over a three year performance period.



c Price(s) and volume(s)



----------+-----------+ Price(s) | Volume(s) | ----------+-----------+ | | â?¬0.065 | 189,000 | ----------+-----------+



d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price



N/A



e) Date of the transaction



9 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction



Dublin, Ireland



g) Additional Information



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name



David Ledwidge



2 Reason for the notification



a) Position/status



Chief Financial Officer



b) Initial Notification Amendment



Initial Notification



3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name



Irish Continental Group plc



b) LEI 635400FQKB6QXERQOC74 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code



ICG Unit



ISIN: IE00BLP58571 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan. The vesting of these options is subject to performance conditions measured over a three year performance period.



c Price(s) and volume(s)



----------+-----------+ Price(s) | Volume(s) | ----------+-----------+ | | â?¬0.065 | 56,500 | ----------+-----------+



d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price



N/A



e) Date of the transaction



9 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction



Dublin, Ireland



g) Additional Information



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name



Andrew Sheen



2 Reason for the notification



a) Position/status



Managing Director - Ferries Division



b) Initial Notification Amendment



Initial Notification



3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name



Irish Continental Group plc



b) LEI 635400FQKB6QXERQOC74 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code



ICG Unit



ISIN: IE00BLP58571 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan. The vesting of these options is subject to performance conditions measured over a three year performance period.



c Price(s) and volume(s)



----------+-----------+ Price(s) | Volume(s) | ----------+-----------+ | | â?¬0.065 | 70,500 | ----------+-----------+



d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price



N/A



e) Date of the transaction



9 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction



Dublin, Ireland



g) Additional Information



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name



Declan Freeman



2 Reason for the notification



a) Position/status



Managing Director - Container & Terminal Division



b) Initial Notification Amendment



Initial Notification



3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name



Irish Continental Group plc



b) LEI 635400FQKB6QXERQOC74 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code



ICG Unit



ISIN: IE00BLP58571 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan. The vesting of these options is subject to performance conditions measured over a three year performance period.



c Price(s) and volume(s)



----------+-----------+ Price(s) | Volume(s) | ----------+-----------+ | | â?¬0.065 | 56,500 | ----------+-----------+



d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price



N/A



e) Date of the transaction



9 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction



Dublin, Ireland



g) Additional Information



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name



Thomas Corcoran



2 Reason for the notification



a) Position/status



Company Secretary



b) Initial Notification Amendment



Initial Notification



3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name



Irish Continental Group plc



b) LEI 635400FQKB6QXERQOC74 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code



ICG Unit



ISIN: IE00BLP58571 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan. The vesting of these options is subject to performance conditions measured over a three year performance period.



c Price(s) and volume(s)



----------+-----------+ Price(s) | Volume(s) | ----------+-----------+ | | â?¬0.065 | 41,500 | ----------+-----------+



d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price



N/A



e) Date of the transaction



9 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction



Dublin, Ireland



g) Additional Information



