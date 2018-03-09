Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name
Eamonn Rothwell
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial Notification Amendment
Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Irish Continental Group plc
b) LEI 635400FQKB6QXERQOC74 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
ICG Unit
ISIN: IE00BLP58571 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan. The vesting of these options is subject to performance conditions measured over a three year performance period.
c Price(s) and volume(s)
----------+-----------+ Price(s) | Volume(s) | ----------+-----------+ | | â?¬0.065 | 189,000 | ----------+-----------+
d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price
N/A
e) Date of the transaction
9 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction
Dublin, Ireland
g) Additional Information
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name
David Ledwidge
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b) Initial Notification Amendment
Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Irish Continental Group plc
b) LEI 635400FQKB6QXERQOC74 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
ICG Unit
ISIN: IE00BLP58571 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan. The vesting of these options is subject to performance conditions measured over a three year performance period.
c Price(s) and volume(s)
----------+-----------+ Price(s) | Volume(s) | ----------+-----------+ | | â?¬0.065 | 56,500 | ----------+-----------+
d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price
N/A
e) Date of the transaction
9 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction
Dublin, Ireland
g) Additional Information
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name
Andrew Sheen
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
Managing Director - Ferries Division
b) Initial Notification Amendment
Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Irish Continental Group plc
b) LEI 635400FQKB6QXERQOC74 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
ICG Unit
ISIN: IE00BLP58571 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan. The vesting of these options is subject to performance conditions measured over a three year performance period.
c Price(s) and volume(s)
----------+-----------+ Price(s) | Volume(s) | ----------+-----------+ | | â?¬0.065 | 70,500 | ----------+-----------+
d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price
N/A
e) Date of the transaction
9 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction
Dublin, Ireland
g) Additional Information
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name
Declan Freeman
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
Managing Director - Container & Terminal Division
b) Initial Notification Amendment
Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Irish Continental Group plc
b) LEI 635400FQKB6QXERQOC74 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
ICG Unit
ISIN: IE00BLP58571 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan. The vesting of these options is subject to performance conditions measured over a three year performance period.
c Price(s) and volume(s)
----------+-----------+ Price(s) | Volume(s) | ----------+-----------+ | | â?¬0.065 | 56,500 | ----------+-----------+
d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price
N/A
e) Date of the transaction
9 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction
Dublin, Ireland
g) Additional Information
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name
Thomas Corcoran
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
Company Secretary
b) Initial Notification Amendment
Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Irish Continental Group plc
b) LEI 635400FQKB6QXERQOC74 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
ICG Unit
ISIN: IE00BLP58571 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan. The vesting of these options is subject to performance conditions measured over a three year performance period.
c Price(s) and volume(s)
----------+-----------+ Price(s) | Volume(s) | ----------+-----------+ | | â?¬0.065 | 41,500 | ----------+-----------+
d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price
N/A
e) Date of the transaction
9 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction
Dublin, Ireland
g) Additional Information
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Irish Continental Group plc via GlobeNewswire
BLP59W1R61
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX