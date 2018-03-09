The "Europe Contrast Injector Systems Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Contrast Injector Systems Market would witness market growth of 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 2023

Contrast injector systems are medical devices which use contrast media to improve the visibility of complex body structures, namely body fluids, tissues, arteries, and veins. The diagnostic process is conducted using various imaging procedures such as computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and angiography.

Advanced healthcare spaces are swiftly adopting contrast injector techniques mainly because injector systems offer comprehensive imagery by way of computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), angiography, and others. Technological innovations help with the development of inexpensive and entirely automated contrast injector approaches.

There are considerable technological advancements in contrast injector systems, which have resulted in availability of advanced treatment options for the management of chronic ailments. The demand for contrast injector devices is on a continuous growth due to rise in geriatric populace, susceptible to chronic illnesses and due to increased volume of diagnostic treatments globally.

Scope of the Report

Based on product, the market report segments the market into Injector Systems, Consumables, and Accessories.

Injector Systems further sub segmented into CT Injector Systems, MRI Injector Systems, and Angiography Injector Systems.

Consumables are further divided into Injector Head, Syringes, Tubing, and Other Consumables.

The Application covered under the report includes Interventional Radiology, Interventional Cardiology, and Radiology.

The end User covered under the report is Diagnostics Centers, Clinics Others, and Hospitals.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Contrast Injector Systems Market

4. Europe Contrast Injector Systems Market by Application

5. Europe Contrast Injector Systems Market by End User

6. Europe Contrast Injector Systems Market by Country

7. Company Profiles

Bayer Ag

BRACCO SPA (BRACCO Imaging SPA)

Ge Healthcare (A Healthcare Division of GE Company)

Medtron AG

Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd.

Sino Medical- Device Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Seacrown Electromechanical Co., Ltd.

Ulrich GmbH Co. Kg

Vivid Imaging

Guerbet Group

