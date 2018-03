WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open sharply lower, shares of Big Lots (BIG) continue to see considerable weakness in afternoon trading on Friday. Big Lots is currently down by 10.7 percent after hitting its lowest intraday level in eight months.



The steep drop by Big Lots comes after the discount retailer reported better than expected fourth quarter earnings but an unexpected drop in same-store sales.



