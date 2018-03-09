Property investment company Alpha Pyrenees saw its share price tumble on Friday after the Guernsey-based group reported a pre-tax loss from its few remaining properties and nixed the potential for any cash return to shareholders. However, Alpha's still managed to narrow losss 20.39% on its previous year despite its revenue dropping by more than half to £413,000. Alpha's improved results were principally due to smaller losses on revaluations of its investment properties held for sale and lowered ...

