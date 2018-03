EL SEGUNDO (dpa-AFX) - Toy makers Mattel (MAT) and Hasbro (HAS) are posting notable losses in afternoon trading on Friday, slumping by 7.1 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively.



The drops by Mattel and Hasbro come after a report from CNBC said toy retailer Toys R Us may liquidate its U.S. operations.



