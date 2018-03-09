Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2018) - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RTM) (OTC Pink: RTMFF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Lacrimioara Onolfo as a Director of the Company.

Ms. Onolfo is the Chief Executive Officer of Miracle Herbal Clinics, LLC (April 2014 to present) and Chief Executive Officer of Cami Group Inc. (January 2003 to present). She is a former member of the Board of Trustees of the Miami City Ballet (September 2012 to May 2016), former marketing director of Capri Global (June 2010 to June 2011) and former marketing director of Computer Aid, Inc. (September 2002 to September 2007). Ms. Onolfo brings valuable experience in business strategy and corporate advisement to the Company's board.

The Company has allocated 620,000 stock options to a company controlled by Ms. Onolfo and a further 1,880,000 stock options to consultants of the Company that are exercisable at $0.05 per share until two years from the date of grant. The stock options are subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

