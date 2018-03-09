The "Energy and Utilities Construction Market in the United Kingdom: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics to 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report contains historic and forecast market data for the energy and utilities construction market in United Kingdom, with a detailed breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) and by cost type (construction materials, construction equipment and construction services).

The report also contains overall values of the energy and utilities construction segments such as Energy and utilities construction market covers the development of energy and telecommunications related projects, oil and gas projects including both upstream and downstream exploration, and utility projects such as water and sewage infrastructure. This market includes five categories: electricity and power, oil gas, telecommunications, sewage infrastructure and water infrastructure. This research report provides up-to-date market size data for the period 2012-2016 and an illustrative forecast to 2021.

The UK energy and utilities construction category continued to increase in the review period with a value of GBP28,027.91 million (US$37,806.79 million) in 2016 and increased at a rate of 8.38% over 2015. The market recorded a CAGR of 8.76% from 2012 through 2016.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Overall Energy and Utilities Construction Value: Market Analysis

3 Energy and Utilities Construction Output: Analysis by Category

4 Electricity and Power construction: Market Analysis

5 Oil and Gas construction: Market Analysis

6 Telecommunications construction: Market Analysis

7 Water Infrastructure construction: Market Analysis

8 Sewage Infrastructure construction: Market Analysis

