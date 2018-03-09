Stocks finished off their lows of the session, helped by a strong US jobs report for February and news of a possible thawing in relations between the US and North Korea. Indeed, on Friday afternoon the US Department of Labor reported that non-farm payrolls in the States jumped by 313,000 last month, dwarfing economists' forecasts calling for a gain of 195,000. Thus, by the closing bell the benchmark Stoxx 600 had advanced by 0.43% or 1.62 points to 378.24, alongside a dip of 0.07% or 8.89 points ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...