

Netflix Inc. is reportedly in advanced talks with former US President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, to produce an exclusive series of shows.



According to a report in NY Times, Obama is in advanced negotiations with Netflix to produce a series of high-profile shows that will provide him a global platform after his departure from the White House.



The shows would not be Obama's direct response to President Trump administration policies. But, the report says that the Obamas had talked about producing shows that highlight inspirational stories.



'President and Mrs. Obama have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire,' Eric Schultz, a senior adviser to the former president, told the newspaper. 'Throughout their lives, they have lifted up stories of people whose efforts to make a difference are quietly changing the world for the better. As they consider their future personal plans, they continue to explore new ways to help others tell and share their stories.'



No financial details of the proposed deal has been disclosed and the number of episodes and the formats for the shows have not been decided as well.



