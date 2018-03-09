SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the completion of their most recent whitepaper on the five best practices to boost supply chain management. It is essential for every business organization to implement supply chain management best practices as it helps them keep track of the processes throughout their supply chain network. Supply chain management plays a major role in reducing operational costs, improving efficiency, and strengthening supply chain partnerships. Additionally, it helps firms in incorporating sophisticated technologies that help them function better.

In today's competitive business scenario, supply chain management acts as a catalyst for new businesses. Best practices in supply chain management also help in determining the growth of a company. Primarily, it assists organizations in optimizing the flow of products, finances, and information; thereby, enabling firms to develop a better relationship value while improving their overall business efficiency.

According to the procurement experts at SpendEdge, "Implementing supply chain management best practices leads businesses to their desired goal by optimizing all four areas of the supply chain."

Supply chain management best practices:

Demand management - Effective demand management by offering a seamless online and in-store shopping experience for customers affects every aspect of the supply chain.

Internal supply chain - It is essential to create a holistic approach to supply chain management by enabling a collaborative mindset.

Getting the macro view - Use of technologies such as IoT, ERP, and analytics play a significant role in extracting the information to obtain meaningful insights.

