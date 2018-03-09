Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their new report on the curtain wall market in China. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The new report will follow-up on Technavio's previous report, offering a comprehensive analysis of the market trends, major driving factors, competitive scenario, and factors restraining the growth of the market. The report also comprises of several segments that will provide the clients with a better understanding of consumer behavior as well as purchasing patterns across different regions.

The updated research report on the curtain wall market in China is an integral part of Technavio's construction portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the construction market, covering diverse regions and industry segments and sub-segments. Some of the topics in this sector include prefabricated construction, automatic door, faucet, mining equipment.

Curtain wall market in China market overview

According to Technavio's previous report on the curtain wall market in China, the increasing population and rapid urbanization in this region were the major factors driving the growth of the market. China has over 103 cities out of which six megacities had a population of over 10 million. This had resulted in an increased demand for large commercial and residential buildings that further boosted the demand for curtain walls.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The growing demand for energy-efficient curtain walls is also expected to aid the growth of the market. Commercial buildings and large sports arenas are energy intensive and account for more than 50% of the total energy consumption in buildings. Manufacturers have been concentrating on developing green buildings and energy-efficient curtain walls to reduce energy and operational costs by using sustainable building materials."

Technavio's new report on the curtain wall market in China will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top drivers, trends, and challenges in the market

Competitive landscape and revenue share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

Technavio's report on the curtain wall market in China for the period of 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

