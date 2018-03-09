Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their new report on the global metal oxide nanoparticles market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The new report will follow-up on Technavio's previous report, providing a detailed study of the prominent drivers, key industry trends, and challenges that the market is expected to witness during the forecast period. It will also provide an insight into the competitive vendor landscape.

The new research report on the global metal oxide nanoparticles market is an integral part of Technavio's metals and minerals portfolio. Technavio covers a wide range of market research reports on the metals and minerals market, providing comprehensive analysis with regards to the latest innovations in the market. Some of the topics covered include high purity alumina, steel casting, graphite electrodes, medical composite materials.

Market growth analysis

According to Technavio's previous report on the global metal oxide nanoparticles market, North America was the leading region in the global market during 2016. The US was the major contributor to the market growth in this region. Also, the global metal oxide nanoparticles market is assorted and widespread across industries such as aerospace, automotive, chemical manufacturing, electronics, lighting, solar energy, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, and steel and alloy.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The development of ultra-light materials is one of the key drivers for market growth. The utilization of metal oxide nanoparticles in applications such as graphic arts is increasing because of its lightweight and ultra-lightweight properties. It has also been observed that the nanoparticles have a big surface area compared with bulk substances. Consequently, a few nanoparticles exhibit the properties of bulk substances that increase the applications of metal oxide nanoparticles, leading to market growth."

Technavio's new report on the global metal oxide nanoparticles market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Major factors driving the market growth

Competitive landscape and detailed financial analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors hindering growth

Technavio's report on the global metal oxide nanoparticles market for the period of 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

