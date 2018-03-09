SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their new 'supply chain management study on the information technology services industry'. A renowned player in the information technology services industry was facing challenges in measuring the overall performance of their supply chain network. The client wanted to leverage the use of supply chain management solutions to improvise their current supply chain strategies and gain enhanced visibility into supplier capabilities, operational experience, and contract status.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180309005401/en/

Supply Chain Management Study on the Information Technology Services Industry (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the procurement analysts at SpendEdge, "The increase in demand for software systems and services, as well as IT spending by governments and financial sectors are likely to spur the growth of the information technology services industry."

Renowned players in the information technology services industry are leveraging the use of supply chain management solutions to maximize customer value and achieve a sustainable competitive advantage. Additionally, our supply chain management solutions help organizations in streamlining their operations to eliminate original bill of ladings and the letters of credits.

Request a free proposal to see how SpendEdge's procurement solutions can help you.

The solutions offered by the supply chain management experts at SpendEdge helped the IT services provider measure and increase the efficiency of the supply chain network which in turn assisted them in overcoming issues related to the transit time. Moreover, the solutions also assisted the client in implementing carrier performance measurements to select carriers that offer reliable services. Also, it helped them develop an innovative and stable supply chain operating platform.

Supply chain management solutions offered benefits that helped the client to

Implement a sophisticated reporting tool for their sourcing and procurement processes

Select carriers for major trade lanes

To know more, read the detailed supply chain management case study here: https://www.spendedge.com/casestudy/information-technology-supply-chain-management

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day trial now.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180309005401/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com