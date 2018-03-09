Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.: Cobalt 27 Completes $200 Million Strategic Private Placement Offering

Proceeds to be used in the acquisition of cobalt streams and royalties

TORONTO, March 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. ("Cobalt 27" or the "Company") (TSX-V:KBLT) (FRA:27O) announced today that the Company has completed its previously announced strategic private placement of common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") with a group of investors. The Company issued 17,556,828 Common Shares at a price of $11.40 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $200,147,842 (the "Offering"). The Offering was conducted by a syndicate of agents co-led by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and TD Securities Inc., and including Numis Securities Limited, Scotiabank, BMO Capital Markets, Haywood Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., National Bank Financial Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc. and Eight Capital.

Cobalt 27's Chairman and CEO, Anthony Milewski commented, "As the Company continues to grow and develop, the completion of this capital raise is integral to the ability of the Company to fully exploit the current market opportunities to invest in cobalt streams and royalties. The offering places Cobalt 27 in an excellent position to deliver growth and solidifies the Company's position as the leading pure-play cobalt investment vehicle."

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company to fund the acquisition of cobalt-related streams and royalties and general corporate purposes.

The offer and sale of the Common Shares was conducted in the United States by way of a private placement in reliance on Section 4(a)(2) of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in Canada and other jurisdictions by way of private placement under applicable accredited investor exemptions, and is subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Common Shares have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. The Common Shares issued under the Offering were not qualified by a prospectus, and accordingly the Common Shares are subject to customary restrictions on transfer required pursuant to applicable securities laws (including a customary four month hold period in Canada). This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities herein described, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. is a minerals company that offers pure-play exposure to cobalt, an integral element in key technologies of the electric vehicle and battery energy storage markets. The Company owns over 2,982 Mt of physical cobalt and manages a portfolio of seven cobalt royalties. The Company intends to continue investing in a cobalt-focused portfolio of streams, royalties and direct interests in mineral properties containing cobalt, while potentially adding to its cobalt physical holdings when opportunities arise.

