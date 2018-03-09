To Purchase 15% Interest in Private Canadian Oil and Gas Company Utilizing Breakthrough Schlumberger Technology for Enhancing Oil and Gas Production

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2018) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (TRADEGATE:9SC2)(OTC Pink: SNCGF) ( "Manganese X" ) is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent to purchase, subject to board approval, a 15 % interest in a privately owned Canadian Oil and Gas company ("Privateco"). Privateco will be named at a later date owing to the fact that it is presently engaged in negotiations for additional property acquisitions.

Privateco has a contract with Schlumberger Limited, an oil and gas services company (SLB on the NYSE, market cap US $92.5 billion), to utilize their newly developed technology that has been shown to significantly increase oil and gas yields. Privateco will utilize this with their existing prime Western Canadian oil and gas properties as well as any property acquisitions which have been approved by Schlumberger, the world's leading provider of technology for reservoir characterization.

In addition, Schlumberger will provide their expertise as well as finance the implementation of these projects to completion. Schlumberger will receive 30% of the profits from the increased production.

The investment in Privateco is expected to generate quarterly dividends to Manganese X which would finance the exploration and development of the Battery Hill project and reduce further dilution to Manganese X shareholders.

"We are very pleased with our progress in developing this business relationship with Privateco and will continue our endeavors to complete the transaction as quickly as possible" stated CEO Martin Kepman, "We anticipate completion of our due diligence and finalization of our agreement within the coming weeks". Further details will be released at the appropriate time.

About Manganese X Energy

Manganese X Energy's mission is to acquire and advance high potential manganese prospects located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries as well as the steel industry. In addition, our company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating with environmentally friendly green/zero emissions processes and producing manganese at a lower competitive cost.

