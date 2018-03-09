Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2018) - Pure Nickel Inc. (TSXV: NIC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Sonia Agustina as CFO. Ms. Agustina has been working with Pure Nickel as an accounting consultant for the past twelve months and is well versed in the financial management of the Company. She is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) with 17 years of audit and public market experience with a Bachelor of Administrative Studies (Honours) from York University. The Company also announces that Thomas S. Kofman will assume the role of Chairman of the Audit Committee. Mr. Kofman has been a director of the Company since 2012. Coincident with this appointment Mr. Kofman will step down as interim CFO.

About Pure Nickel Inc.

Pure Nickel is a mineral exploration company with a diverse collection of nickel, copper and platinum group element exploration projects in North America.

