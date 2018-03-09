Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global UAV market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The new report will follow-up on Technavio's previous report, providing the clients with an in-depth market analysis to keep abreast of the fast-changing competitive scenario and market landscape. The report on the UAV market will also contain an in-depth analysis of multiple segments, which are defining the market space to achieve accurate growth rates.

The latest research report on the global UAV market is an integral part of Technavio's defense portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the defense market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics covered include anti-tank missile system, airborne ISR, sonobuoy, autonomous underwater vehicle.

Market at a glance

Technavio's previous report on the global UAV market projected that the Americas was the largest market for UAVs in 2015. This region accounted for more than 54% of the total market share and was expected to retain its hold over the market due to the augmented demand for UAVs from the US army.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "A major factor that has been driving the prospects for growth in this market is its high-cost effectiveness and the ease of operation in comparison to manned aircraft, for military and commercial applications. Additionally, the increased demand for UAVs from emerging markets such as the Middle East and Asia will result in this market's strong growth."

Technavio's new report on the global UAV market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Key drivers in the market

Competitive vendor landscape and financial analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

Technavio's report on the global UAV market for the period of 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

